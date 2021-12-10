Councillors veto bid to 'speed up’ recruitment as top officers set to retire

At a meeting of the council on Wednesday, the SNP put forward a motion that changes to the role and job title of Director of Corporate and Housing Services should be delegated to the appointments committee rather than waiting for the approval of full council.

The current post holder, Stuart Ritchie, intends to retire in March at the same time as two other very senior staff – chief finance officer Bryan Smail and Douglas Duff, acting director of development.

Falkirk Council. Municipal building.

Council leader, Cecil Meiklejohn, said that the retirement of three top officials in March would be a massive change at the top of the organisation.

Recruiting for such a senior role can take several months and Mrs Meiklejohn said it made sense to push ahead with it.

However, Labour and Conservative members did not agree and said they would stick with the chief executive’s recommendations.

Conservative Nigel Harris said he preferred not to circumvent the role of the council and he could not support the request.

Mrs Meiklejohn said she had not expected her proposal to be controversial and she “really thought it was a practical way forward” at a critical time of change.

She said the refusal to support the amendment was “another example of refusing to make a decision and constantly delaying things”.

Newly independent councillor Dennis Goldie abstained and the vote was tied 14-14.

Provost Billy Buchanan used his casting vote to support the officers’ report.

