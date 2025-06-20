Councillors say they won't give up on idea of a railway station in Bonnybridge

Falkirk councillors say they won’t give up on the idea of bringing a railway station to Bonnybridge, despite not having the necessary support from Transport Scotland for it to go ahead.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive were told on Thursday that it is “unprecedented” for a council to pursue the idea without the support of Transport Scotland, which had advised the council there was “no compelling case for change”.

Senior officers said pursuing the dream of reopening a station in Bonnybridge for the first time since the 1960s was not feasible without the backing of either Transport Scotland or Network Rail.

Key to their dismissal of the proposal was the proximity of several other railway stations including Camelon, 2.7 miles from Bonnybridge, and Larbert, 3.5 miles away.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank, Baillie Billy Buchanan, Cllr Jack Redmond with a banner of the history of train stations in Bonnybridge

Officers added that the council would continue to make changes to local infrastructure that would improve travel for local people.

But members of all parties – including the SNP administration – backed a Labour amendment that expressed their disappointment in the decision and makes clear that councillors continue to support the idea of a station.

While officials said spending more time on the proposal would be a waste of resources, an amendment put forward by Councillor Jack Redmond said officers should “continue exploring opportunities for enhanced access to public transport in the Bonnybridge area”.

The motion also instructs the Chief Executive to write to Alison Irvine, Chief Executive of Transport Scotland, Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, and Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson asking them to call on Transport Scotland to review its position.

The SNP’s economic development spokesperson, Councillor Paul Garner, noted that if Falkirk Council chose to proceed with a transport appraisal on its own, it could cost at least £70,000 for the first stage alone, then £150,000 for the second part of the process, which would almost certainly be unsuccessful as things stand.

But he did accept Cllr Redmond’s amendment, which urged council officers to keep the proposal on the table.

Cllr Redmond said he was pleased to have cross-party agreement and “a shared vision for better public transport for our growing communities”.

He said: “Bonnybridge deserves a train station – not just as a hopeful idea but as an essential investment in our town’s future.”

And while he said he recognised Transport Scotland’s position, he added: “We are not giving up. Bonnybridge is one of the fastest growing parts of the district.

“New housing developments are springing up in and around the town, young families are putting down roots and yet we are being left behind when it comes to basic transport infrastructure.

“This is not a luxury. This is not a vanity project. This is about transport justice for a community that is growing rapidly and has been overlooked for far too long.”

His amendment, he said, was intended to “keep the pressure on” and he thanked Councillor Billy Buchanan for his longstanding campaign for a railway station.

In turn, Cllr Garner highlighted the role of SNP Councillor Bryan Deakin, who played a major role in the group, Reinstate Bonnybridge Train Station, and was unable to take part in the debate due to his campaigning.

The report with amendment was passed without opposition.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank said this week that he had written to the Chief Executive of Transport Scotland urging “a rethink on the decision to reject the Case for Change”.

He said: “Back in 2018, 85.9 per cent of the community said this would encourage them to use their car less, aligned to a key Scottish Government ambition to reduce private car kilometres by 20 per cent by 2030.

"Abandoning the prospect now would be a mistake. I’ve asked for a meeting with Transport Scotland and local stakeholders to keep this key project alive."