Councillors back proposal to replace Camelon Education Centre with modular units

Falkirk councillors have backed plans to replace a community centre facing a £3 million repair bill with modular units, in a bid to save its services for one of the most deprived areas in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard on Thursday that Camelon Education Centre is “ageing and in poor condition”, with some sections already closed and a target for vandals.

Councillors agreed that up to £300,000 should be used to provide the modular units and utilities, with the aim of eventually transferring them to the ownership of the community centre’s management committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will save £278,500 every year by transferring the centre to community ownership.

Councillors back the proposal to knock down Camelon Community Education Centre and replace it with a modular building. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In the meantime, the management committee has agreed to keep classes and activities running by taking on a full repair and insuring licence for part of the building, until the new units are ready.

While the group had been keen to take on at least part of the property, members heard that discussions with Falkirk Council had shown that “the scale of the task would be insurmountable”, due to the size and age of the property.

Assets manager Paul Kettrick told members that the council has been working closely with the committee to find a solution and that they had agreed that the modular buildings would provide “best value”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement to proceed could mean the existing building being fully demolished and sold, but the final decision will not be made until the surplus property procedures are complete.

The complex, which has been extended over several years, includes the original stone building that dates back to 1875, but members were told that it is not listed and its roof is in a very poor condition.

There is also a large 1950s extension which has not been used for several years and is now “basically an eyesore”, Mr Kettrick said.

He added that the situation is complicated by the fact that the substation for the whole site is in the basement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a games hall, which is dated but in useable condition, and a larger games hall which is in very poor condition and has electric heating.

Phoenix Boxing Club, which was using the Olympic Hall, has already transferred to the nearby Mariner Centre.

Mr Kettrick added that the electrics regularly trip because they are at the end of life and told members that even spending £3.3 million would not be enough to fully bring the building up to standard.

The centre is part of Falkirk Council’s ongoing Strategic Property Review, which has seen more than 100 properties either closing or transferring out of council ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members were told that modular buildings generally have a lifespan of 20 years, although Mr Kettrick said that they often lasted longer.

The leader of the council, Cllr Cecil Meiklejohn, said the management committee had worked hard to progress a business case but they recognised that community ownership was likely to fail due to the age of the building.

Local member, Councillor Iain Sinclair, paid tribute to the management committee and thanked the officers for the work to get to this stage.

Members from all political groups, along with Independents, wished the group well for the future.