Councillors back extension at Queensferry High School
Queensferry High School is set to be expanded to deliver new school places.
It is projected that the school, which also serves Kirkliston, will be over its capacity of 1200 by 2027.
Some locals in Kirkliston wanted to see a new high school built but others expressed concerns over development in the area.
Council officers raised their own concerns around planning law and good value for money.
A new high school in Kirkliston would have likely had to be built on greenbelt land, with concerns this could lead to the strength of the greenbelt diminishing, possibly leading to new housing.
The issue of cost was also stark – officers said an expanded school at Queensferry would cost £52 million, while building a new high school would cost £91.65m.
Running costs of an expanded high school would also be lower than that of a new school due to the necessity for a new school to hire staff.
Officers will now go forward to further flesh out their plans. For a report reviewed by councillors, they said building an extension would be impractical so they drew up two options for an annex instead.
Option one is for a four storey annex which would require the relocation of several sports pitches. Option two would see the annex built on the school’s car park.
Officers said this would be more contentious due to its proximity to a conservation area.