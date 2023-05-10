Councillors approve plans for new Battle of Falkirk signage ahead of event's 725th anniversary

The commemorative cairn in Callendar Park

Plans are being made to mark the anniversary of the first Battle of Falkirk and this week councillors agreed signage telling visitors about the battle should be improved.

New signage will be added directing visitors from the town centre to the Battle of Falkirk memorial in Callendar Park, and the existing mix of finger posts, maps and directional signage in the High Street will be enhanced and adapted at a maximum cost of approximately £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is also underway to install two interpretation boards at a temporary location with plans to install permanently once planning permission is secured at a later date.

The battle, on July 22, 1298, played a vital part in Scotland’s history. William Wallace, then Guardian of Scotland, led Scottish forces to take on Edward I, the English king who was looking for revenge after defeat at the Battle of Stirling Bridge. At Falkirk, however, the Scottish army was defeated and William Wallace resigned his leadership to be replaced by Robert the Bruce.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The Battle of Falkirk is an aspect of the area’s heritage that contributes to our tourism offer and it’s great to get the backing of the full Executive for this positive plan to promote our area. As well as directing residents and visitors to key locations around the area, the new interpretation boards and signage will add to the information available to our local communities on this historic event.”