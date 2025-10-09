Councillors approve houses near Longcroft despite safety concerns over narrow country road

Falkirk councillors approved an application for two new houses to be built close to a narrow country road, despite road safety fears expressed by local councillors.

Planning permission in principle was granted last year to build two new houses off a winding, rural road to the north of Longcroft, on land that previously belonged to Middle Banknock farmhouse.

But the application returned to Falkirk Council’s planning committee as the area of the site had increased, although the number of houses has not changed.

Members heard that the entrance to the new homes will be on a bend on Station Road, which is very narrow and has no lighting or pavement.

Concerns were raised over the safety of Station Road. (Pic: Google Maps)

The council’s Roads Development Unit said that while the increase in traffic from two homes was not an issue, they did have concerns that pedestrians would be put in danger.

The report acknowledged that Station Road is increasingly being used when the A803 is busy with vehicles using the nearby motorway.

Local councillor Alf Kelly said he was concerned that the new homes being proposed are four-bedroomed houses, which is likely to mean family homes.

He said he was concerned that any children living in the houses would be particularly put at risk, given the number of vehicles now using Station Road as a shortcut.

He said: “The road has a number of vehicles that use it when the motorway is gridlocked – like last Friday, it was an absolute nightmare.

“There is no pavement, no lighting – it is a very narrow road without any proper laybys to allow for passing traffic.

“I don’t think it would be fair to grant this.”

However, Baillie Billy Buchanan pointed out that planning permission in principle has already been granted for the plot, which means the houses could be built on a slightly smaller footprint anyway.

The committee granted planning permission in principle for the site in 2023, as it is part of the garden of the now vacant farmhouse which is in a state of disrepair and members considered the proposal to be a sustainable reuse and development of the land.

Councillors voted five votes to three to approve the latest planning application.