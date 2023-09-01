Council is capitalising on its assets in Linlithgow
In 2022/23, £1.7 million was spent from the council’s capital investment in the Linithgow ward.
The council’s budgets are broken down into revenue and capital budgets. Revenue pays for the day-to-day running costs. Capital budgets are used to improve council assets, such as buildings, play areas, roads and parks.
In 2022/23, £93,000 was spent on widow replacements at Bonnytoun Nursery as well as electrical upgrades at Linlithgow Academy.
Over £400,000 was spent upgrading local roads including roads near Torphichen and Beecraigs; surface works were also undertaken on Linlithgow High Street.
However, the vast majority of funding was spent on Open Spaces with over £1.1 million being invested in the new cycle facility at Kettilstoun Mains. Upgrade work was also undertaken at Beecraigs and Justinhaugh Drive Green play area.
Over the next ten years, a further £1.8 million will be invested.
This year, the main works include changes to Linlithgow Academy’s existing library area to form more open learning space and breakout areas. There are also planned improvement works to the roof, in addition to boiler replacement works at Springfield Primary.
More than £160,000 will be spent on the renewal of street lighting on Acredales, with a further investment of £59,000 in town centre improvements. Park repairs will also be carried out at Bridgend South Park and Linlithgow Loch this year.