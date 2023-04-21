Council considers introducing new graffiti team and free special uplifts

A report discussed by councillors at the Transport and Environment Committee yesterday (Thursday) set out how an additional £3.078 million, allocated when the local authority set its budget in February, will be spent introducing these as well as several other new initiatives.

If agreed by committee, £530,000 will be set aside for a dedicated team of officers using specialist vehicles to focus on removing graffiti from public buildings and infrastructure.

The council will also have the ability to raise additional income by charging privately owned buildings for using the service.

Councillors were also being asked, as the Gazette went to press, to agree to £500,000 being allocated for a means tested special uplift service, making it easier for those in receipt of council tax reduction to use the service at no cost.

Other measures include in creasing the budget for gully and channel cleaning by more than 50 per cent – an investment of £380,000.

A dedicated team to tackle city approach and rural roads at a cost of £300,000 is also being considered. This team would be tasked with litter picking, sweeping and verge and hedge maintenance.