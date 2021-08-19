Convenience stores get go-ahead to sell alcohol

Two convenience stores in the Falkirk Council area have been given the go-ahead to sell alcohol.

Braeview Day Today store in Stenhousemuir and Z&R Grocers in Paris Avenue, Denny were both granted new premises licences by Falkirk Council’s licensing board.

The Stenhousemuir shop – which has been licensed before – agreed to remove a small shelving unit that was slightly obscuring sight of the area containing alcohol.

They also gave an undertaking that the CCTV system was in full working order and promised to remove an older till system to ensure all purchases go through an electronic point of sale system.

The store is now licenced from 10 am until 7pm, seven days a week.

Z&R Grocers in Paris Avenue, Denny, also got the go-ahead to start selling alcohol again.

New owner Mr Sarfraz Ali, who has recently refurbished the shop, was granted the licence after councillors.

The store is now licenced from 10 am until 10 pm.

