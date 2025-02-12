Controversial Polmont housing plans approved by Falkirk Council

A controversial planning application to build 48 houses on greenbelt land near Polmont was narrowly approved by Falkirk councillors today (Wednesday).

With members split equally on the decision, Convener Billy Buchanan used his casting vote in favour of the application by Manor Forrest, for planning permission in principle to build 48 houses to the west of 21 Polmont Park, Polmont Road.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee heard that housebuilders Cala Homes are interested in the site and that the new housing could be built by the end of 2026.

The application sparked a debate over Falkirk Council’s wider plans for local development with the committee’s convener, Billy Buchanan, suggesting that refusing permission would tell developers that “Falkirk is not open for business”.

A developer wants to build almost 50 houses on this land in Polmont. Pic: Michael Gillen

The site has been controversial, with Polmont Community Council objecting and several neighbours in Polmont Park raising concerns about ongoing flooding in the area.

The report from Falkirk Council’s planning officers told members that the site is considered greenbelt and is not part of the local development plan for the area, which takes into consideration the whole area rather than one specific site.

They saw no considerations that would persuade them it should be overturned.

The committee also heard from local councillor, Anne Hannah, who raised ongoing concerns from constituents about flooding and drainage as well as pressures on schools and doctors.

“There is considerable flooding at Polmont Park. I was shocked to discover that people keep sandbags at their gate because of drainage problems,” she said.

The developers’ agent, Euan Pearson, however, argued that Scotland is facing a housing emergency and Falkirk Council needs at least 5250 houses to be built over the next ten years to meet the demand.

He told councillors that rather than wait for the next development plan to be agreed, they should approve this site which is close to Polmont’s amenities, with a developer ready to get on board.

Baillie James Kerr questioned whether the council could meet the 5250 target, as more than 50 sites that are in previous development plans have not yet been delivered.

Officers told the meeting that they were confident the housing could be delivered through the development plan and that the council’s intention is not just to meet the target of 5250 but actually exceed it by around 16 per cent.

But Baillie Billy Buchanan said in his long experience as a councillor many sites approved for housing had taken years to come through and it was time to deal “with the here and now”.

He said: “I’m looking at the future but I’m recognising the past and I’m recognising the present.

“The local plans I’ve had in all the years I’ve been a councillor have never delivered.”

Baillie Buchanan backed fellow Baillie James Kerr’s proposal to accept the site, which he thought would sit well with the council’s 20-minute neighbourhood policies, with Polmont shops within walking distance.

He also said it was important that it could be delivered quickly and he proposed that planning permission be granted.

There was opposition to the plans, including local member, Councillor Gordon Forrest, who proposed that the development be refused.

He said: “This development is in the wrong place. There are issues with the roads, flooding, schools, parking, wildlife – there are no material planning considerations to outweigh the development plan and justify approval of this application.”

He was backed by councillors Laura Murtagh and Gary Bouse, who both argued that approving sites that are not in the council’s development plan would take away the incentive to develop sites that are approved but might be more difficult to build on.

After nearly three hours of debate, the vote was split evenly at six each and Baillie Buchanan used his casting vote to allow the development to go ahead.

The planning permission in principle will be subject to conditions, including an ecological appraisal and limiting the number of houses to fewer than 50.