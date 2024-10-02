Controversial housing plan for Falkirk area village returns to table after lengthy delay

Housebuilders Manor Forrest hope to build on land at Parkhall Farm, Maddiston if plans are approved. (Pic: Google Maps)

A controversial plan for housing at the edge of a Falkirk village will return to councillors next week after a delay of nearly two years.

Housebuilders Manor Forrest, who hope to build on land at Parkhall Farm, Maddiston, will be invited to make their case at a special hearing for Falkirk Council’s planning committee next Wednesday (October 9).

Those objecting will also have a chance to speak at the pre-determination hearing which aims to give councillors more information about the application before they make their decision at a future meeting.

The application seeks planning permission in principle for the development of land for residential use to the immediate north of Cleuch Place, Gannel Drive and Kings Seat Place.

The open grassland is bounded by Nicolton Road to the north and open agricultural land to the east.

A pre-determination hearing to consider the same plans was held in January 2023, but the application stalled while a dispute over a separate development in West Lothian went to the Court of Session.

At the 2023 hearing, three members of the public spoke out against the plans saying the development would put massive pressure on roads, schools and health services, while yet more open space would be lost to the community and to local wildlife.

There have been 63 objections to the application and two neutral representations.

At the previous hearing councillors said they will need much more detail from the developer before any decision can be made.

The pre-determination hearing will be on Wednesday, October 9 at 6pm in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.