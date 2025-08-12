Consultation proposed on changes to additional support needs in Falkirk area schools

A proposal to consult on changes to how primary schools support children with additional needs is to be discussed by councillors later this month.

Members of Falkirk Council’s Executive will discuss possible changes to the Primary Enhanced Provision (EP) model for children with additional support needs (ASN) at their next meeting on August 21.

The local authority says it is looking at making the changes following an increase in the number of pupils requiring extra support and to ensure a more local and equitable approach across all primary schools.

Currently, Falkirk Council has 15 Primary Enhanced Provision teams based within primary schools, supporting around 281 pupils.

Jon Reid, Falkirk Council's director of education, said the proposal going before councillors would "make sure all our primary schools are properly equipped to support local children who need extra help". Pic: Falkirk Council

The new model being proposed aims to redistribute support more evenly across all 47 of the area’s primary schools.

Under the proposed model, schools would receive enhanced resources, training and staff support which may allow pupils with additional needs to attend their local catchment school alongside siblings, reducing the need for travel and creating fairer access to specialised support.

Jon Reid, director of education, said: "This proposal would make sure all our primary schools are properly equipped to support local children who need extra help.

"By spreading resources fairly across schools, children can stay closer to home, spend less time travelling, and learn alongside their friends and siblings. We hope families and staff take the chance to have their say and help shape these plans.”

If passed by the Executive, a six-week consultation will take place to gather the views of parents and carers, school staff, community councils, trade unions, elected members, and relevant organisations.

A further report will then be presented to the Executive following the consultation, summarising feedback and outlining the final recommendations.