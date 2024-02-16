Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Payback unpaid work team has taken receipt of two new electric vans, after their previous vehicles reached the end of their working lifespan.

The Maxus electric Deliver 9 vans will help the council reduce its carbon emissions while delivering essential services, as the council works towards becoming net zero before 2045.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of West Lothian Council’s justice service, the team need vans to carry out projects as part of their community sentence.

Unpaid work team has taken receipt of two new electric vans.

Anne McMillan, e xecutive councillor for social work and health, said: “I’m delighted to see these new electric vans on the road.