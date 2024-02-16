Community payback team is on the road to net zero
The Community Payback unpaid work team has taken receipt of two new electric vans, after their previous vehicles reached the end of their working lifespan.
The Maxus electric Deliver 9 vans will help the council reduce its carbon emissions while delivering essential services, as the council works towards becoming net zero before 2045.
Part of West Lothian Council’s justice service, the team need vans to carry out projects as part of their community sentence.
Anne McMillan, e xecutive councillor for social work and health, said: “I’m delighted to see these new electric vans on the road.
“They will allow our unpaid work team to ensure Community Payback orders can be carried out, while reducing our environmental impact.”