Details of a community council’s plans for a new hall have been published.

Carron Valley and District Community Council is seeking planning permission for the hall, which it says is intended to provide the town with a central meeting place for the local population of around 350 people.

A statement accompanying the application explains: “Currently, there is no central meeting place, shop, school, church, or pub, and therefore no opportunity for the community to gather locally, which gives rise to issues of isolation and a lack of cohesion within the community.“The community council has identified that a central base for the community to gather is integral for their community to thrive. There is wide support within the community for a communal gathering space which can cater to a range of social, health, education and wellbeing activities.”

The intended site for this facility is a plot of land south of the River Carron and was formerly a deer larder and forestry site, included within the North Lanarkshire Development Plan.

An artist's impression of the proposed Denny community hall. Image: North Lanarkshire Council

This land is part of a 53 acre community woodland area which was obtained by Valley Renewables Group, the development trust for the community council, via community asset transfer in 2018. It is currently used for various outdoor activities and events and provides free firewood for locals.