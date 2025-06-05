Community groups sought to take on former stables and home of Kinneil Museum in Bo'ness

The council is looking for a community group to take on the building that's home to Kinneil Museum.

Community groups interested in taking on the former stables that house Kinneil Museum through a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) are being encouraged to contact Falkirk Council.

Located within Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness, the building includes two floors of gallery/exhibition space and a toilet. Currently the museum welcomes around 2600 visitors a year and community groups interested in taking on the space may wish to explore ways of further increasing footfall by introducing additional community uses, such as a cafe.

The council has said that if no viable interest is received, the building will close on March 31, 2026.

The building is just the latest property the council is looking to pass into community ownership as part of its Strategic Property Review to save cash.

The council says it continues to work with Historic Environment Scotland and community groups such as Friends of Kinneil to support the wider Kinneil Estate, ensuring it remains protected, promoted and accessible to the public.

Discussions are also underway with key stakeholders about the future operation of Kinneil Museum through a potential CAT or Alternative Delivery Model.

Anyone interested in being part of these conversations is encouraged to contact the SPR team

The council has a dedicated CAT team to help guide community groups through the process of taking on local buildings, answer any questions and help shape viable proposals.

Additional support is also available from CVS Falkirk, which can assist with early stage planning, business case development, building skills and capacity and identifying potential funding sources.

A £3 million SPR Capital Enabling Fund is also in place to support eligible capital works that improve the condition and energy performance of buildings undergoing CAT.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s Head of Investment, Assets & Climate, said: "We’ve already worked with a number of community groups to help them take on council-owned buildings, and it would be great to see the Kinneil Museum building transferred through CAT to help secure its long-term future.

“Taking on a B-listed property does come with responsibilities, but support is available to help make the process as smooth and successful as possible.

“If you or your group would like to get involved or explore this opportunity, we’d encourage you to get in touch and start the conversation as soon as possible.”

If you would like more information, please email [email protected]