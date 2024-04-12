Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applications are now open for a grant of up to £5000 to turn great community ideas into a reality.

The total available for Almond Community Grants Fund in 2024/25 is £27,586, with two deadlines – the first on May 20 and the second in August this year.

However, groups are being invited to submit their applications as soon as possible as grants are issued on a first come, first served basis and funds may run out early in the year.

Queensferry Sea Cadets were among last year's grant recipients, receiving £1000 from the fund.

Among the recipients in 2022/23 were South Queensferry and Rosebery Hall which received £1500; Kirkliston Community Centre with a grant of £1855; 1st Kirkliston Scout Group received £580; Kirkliston Community Council with £2500; Queensferry Sea Cadets at £1000 and Queensferry and District Community Council which secured two grants of £2046 and £1420.

Administered by Edinburgh City Council, local funding panels consider all eligible applications. Panels typically consist of ward councillors, community councillors and representatives from local community organisations.

Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener, said: “Our communities are the lifeblood of our city and we’re committed to ensuring that they have the resources to bring their ideas to life.

“I’m really excited to see the projects that apply for funding during this round of applications.”