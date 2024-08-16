Community grants available for South Queensferry and Kirkliston groups

By Julie Currie
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
Residents in South Queensferry and Kirkliston are being invited to submit applications to the Community Grants Fund.

The total available for the Almond Community Grants Fund in 2024/25, which covers both towns, is £27,586.

In the first round in May this year, Queensferry and District Sea Cadets received £1000 to purchase mountain bikes, helmets and other biking equipment while Kirkliston Community Conservation Volunteers were granted £750 to enable replacement of a local bench and plaque.

Five other awards were also made, leaving a balance of £18,742 for this year.

Community groups in South Queensferry and Kirkliston are invited to apply before the deadline on August 26.

The next application deadline is Monday, August 26, with community groups able to apply for up to £5,000 to make their dreams a reality.

Applications will be reviewed in October and successful applicants will be advised thereafter.

To find out more and apply, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/community-planning/community-grants-fund/2 before Monday, August 26.

