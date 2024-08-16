Community grants available for South Queensferry and Kirkliston groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in South Queensferry and Kirkliston are being invited to submit applications to the Community Grants Fund.

The total available for the Almond Community Grants Fund in 2024/25, which covers both towns, is £27,586.

In the first round in May this year, Queensferry and District Sea Cadets received £1000 to purchase mountain bikes, helmets and other biking equipment while Kirkliston Community Conservation Volunteers were granted £750 to enable replacement of a local bench and plaque.

Five other awards were also made, leaving a balance of £18,742 for this year.

Community groups in South Queensferry and Kirkliston are invited to apply before the deadline on August 26.

Applications will be reviewed in October and successful applicants will be advised thereafter.

Applications will be reviewed in October and successful applicants will be advised thereafter.

To find out more and apply, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/community-planning/community-grants-fund/2 before Monday, August 26.