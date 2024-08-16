Community grants available for South Queensferry and Kirkliston groups
The total available for the Almond Community Grants Fund in 2024/25, which covers both towns, is £27,586.
In the first round in May this year, Queensferry and District Sea Cadets received £1000 to purchase mountain bikes, helmets and other biking equipment while Kirkliston Community Conservation Volunteers were granted £750 to enable replacement of a local bench and plaque.
Five other awards were also made, leaving a balance of £18,742 for this year.
The next application deadline is Monday, August 26, with community groups able to apply for up to £5,000 to make their dreams a reality.
Applications will be reviewed in October and successful applicants will be advised thereafter.
To find out more and apply, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk/community-planning/community-grants-fund/2 before Monday, August 26.