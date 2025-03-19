Community council welcome 'unsightly' Falkirk area village shop to reopen
Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted a provisional licence for the store today (Wednesday) after hearing a letter of support from the community council.
Members heard that the former Post Office at 2 Dower Place, Airth, closed in 2019 when the previous owner died and has been empty since then.
The letter from the community council stated: “We have been keen to see this unsightly, vacant shop in the middle of the village occupied and trading again, since it closed a few years ago, and the granting of the off-sales licence may help to make this a viable enterprise and restore the ambience of this part of the village.”
Speaking on behalf of the new owners, who bought the shop last year, agent Gordon Emslie said that they were intending to transform the building – which is currently just a shell – into a “modern, state of the art convenience store”.
He said: “My clients are going to open a brand new, fully refurbished convenience store across two units.
“It will be modern, state of the art, CCTV with the latest technology available.”
The shop will include a “beer cave”, where the whole room is kept chilled, which reduces the energy needed to run.
Members heard that the hope is that the store will open in early summer and were promised they could visit the site before the full licence is granted, once the work has been done.
Mr Emslie added that the new owners, Mr and Mrs Adnan, have traded for over 30 years and have operated other shops in Fife and West Lothian, “diligently, competently and professionally” without any issues.
Provost Robert Bissett, the board’s convener, said: “It’s good to see an old building that’s not been used for a while coming back into use.
“It will help the local economy and the community council are delighted it’s coming back into service.”
The board unanimously agreed to grant the provisional licence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.