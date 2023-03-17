Thanks to a record-breaking 23,039 eligible votes from residents across the district, the organisations are sharing in £777,364 of valuable funding.

In total 16 community groups based across Falkirk Council’s nine wards have secured Capital Grants ranging from £14,000 to £146,424 and ten groups have secured Small Grants of up to £5000 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the groups to successfully secure a Capital Grant is The Dobbie Hall Trust. It will use its £75,200 grant to replace flooring and seating in the balcony area of the popular venue.

Pictured: Ian Gardner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dobbie Hall, and Laura Morgan, Hall Manager, celebrate securing funds through Community Choices.

Ian Gardner, chairman of the hall’s Board of Trustees, said: “Each year, more than 60,000 people attend events and live performances held in the venue. Securing the grant means we will be able to carry out essential work that will make the hall safer, more comfortable and an even more attractive place to visit, and it will bring more of the local community together.

"We truly are speechless at the support we’ve had from the local community and want to thank everyone who voted for our project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Maggie’s Forth Valley will use the £5000 it has secured through the Small Grants Programme to set up additional support groups for people with cancer and their family and friends.

Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager, said: “Over the past two years, people with cancer have been feeling particularly isolated. The need for peer support in a safe environment has never been greater. We are so grateful to everyone who voted for our project. The grant will help us continue to provide support to people who need it.”

Pictured (left to right): Carrigan Kerr, Fundraiser Manager, and Cristina Pouso, Centre Fundraising Manager, Maggie’s Forth Valley. The charity successfully secured a Small Grant.

This is the third round of Falkirk Council and Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership’s participatory budgeting programme, Community Choices. Through a public vote, the initiative offers a democratic way for local people to have a direct say in how public money can be used to address their priorities and invest in community-led projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each voter can cast up to three votes in favour of projects bidding for a Place-based Capital Grant and up to three votes in support of projects looking to secure a Small Grant.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "The number of votes cast shows participatory budgeting can and does work. Groups bidding for grants worked hard to drum up support, harness community spirit and inspire local people to get behind their bids and vote. A huge thank you goes out to all the groups who submitted applications and to all those who voted."

Other capital grants went to: Bo’ness & Blackness – The Newtown Park Association Limited, £44,671 and Bo'ness Children’s Fair Festival, £14,042; Grangemouth – Bowhouse Community Association, £31,610 and 15th Grangemouth Scout Group, £21,000; Denny & Banknock – Banknock Community Hall Management Committee,£62,726; Carse, Kinnaird & Tryst – Stenhousemuir Football Club, £140,000 and KLSB, £28,600; Bonnybridge & Larbert – Roots, £45,588; Falkirk North – Falkirk Golf Club, £17,820, Falkirk Rugby Football and Sports Club, £146,424 and Society of John De Graeme, £26,450; Falkirk South – Ettrick Dochart Community Hall, £14,000 and Go Forth & Clyde, £15,500; Upper Braes – Bailliefields Community Hub, £22,500; Falkirk wide – Bailliefields Community Hub £28,000.