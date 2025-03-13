Community centre to become modern campus for Falkirk's Inclusion and Wellbeing Service

Falkirk’s Inclusion and Wellbeing Service, which supports some of the area’s most vulnerable learners, is to move from an industrial estate to a community centre that will be transformed into a modern campus, councillors have agreed.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard that the move from the current Laurieston campus will also secure a future for the Dawson Centre and the Excellence in Childcare Centre (the Sub) in Langlees, which were threatened with closure as part of the council’s ongoing property review.

While there will be disruption – and some groups that use the centre and the Sub during the day will have to move – there will be community access to facilities outwith school hours, following the move.

The work is scheduled to be completed by April 2026.

Members were also told it would be a huge improvement to the learning environment for pupils attending the Inclusion and Wellbeing Service and would show them “the value placed on them and their education”.

The service offers support to children aged from three to 18 and currently 37 pupils (13 primary and 24 secondary) attend.

There are 30 on-site staff, including teachers, inclusion support workers, early years officers, support for learning assistants, family support workers, clerical staff and management, with a further eight outreach staff.

The report notes: “Together, these professionals provide essential education and care, helping some of Falkirk’s most vulnerable learners to overcome barriers and achieve positive outcomes.”

The existing Laurieston campus consists of several buildings that include temporary units at the end of their life, accommodation that is not fully accessible, poor quality outdoor spaces and is in a industrial location.

According to the report, the current IWBS site has an estimated backlog in maintenance of approximately £2.4 million, while upgrading the Dawson Campus will cost around £821,000.

Director of Education Jon Reid told members that it would not be a “lift and shift” process and promised the move would allow pupils to integrate more with mainstream education where possible.

He also assured members that the pupils would be involved in the changes.

The local community was also promised that they will have access to the multi-use game area – known locally as ‘the ashy’ – for evenings, weekends and school holidays and talks are ongoing to firm up these arrangements.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, the SNP’s education spokesperson who is also a local member, said he was “confident this is absolutely the right decision”.

He said: “This is a service that provides a hugely important, and valuable, educational offering for children and young people who have significant and complex additional support needs and face some of the toughest challenges and barriers to learning that any child or young person could face.

“Therefore, it is only right and fair that they have access to a learning environment that is fit for purpose, provides access to appropriate facilities and resources for all learners and staff and, most importantly, suits the needs of the children and young people so that they can learn and succeed in a manner that is inclusive and supported for them.”

As a local member, he added, he was also very aware of how important the centre is to the community and recognised that some people would be disappointed that it would it not remain as a community centre.

He said: “I am fully confident that, on reopening as the new home of the IWBS, the community access that will be retained will be more than welcomed.

“I have no doubt that it will lead to a better learning experience and environment for all of our learners, represents a commitment to improve where we can, whilst keeping open a much-loved facility that has been, and will continue to be, the very heart of our community going forward.”

The proposal was agreed unanimously.