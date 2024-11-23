Community asset transfer could bring empty Hallglen sports centre back into use

The Hallglen hall could reopen if plans are approved.

A community sports centre that has lain empty for five years could be given a new lease of life if Falkirk Council approves plans for its future.

The Hallglen Centre, in Islands Crescent, was closed suddenly by Falkirk Council in 2019 when the heating failed and is now in an extremely poor condition and a target for vandals.

But Falkirk Council’s executive committee, which meets on Thursday, is being asked to approve a community asset transfer of the empty building to Hallglen Hub, for the sum of £10,000.

If approval is given, the group says it will apply to the Scottish Land Fund and other organisations for funding as the project to restore the halls is expected to cost nearly £1.3 million.

In their bid, the group – which is registered as a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO) – highlighted just how strong community support is for the once busy centre to open again.

Before closing, the centre was well used by groups and classes including judo, gymnastics and cheerleading.

A consultation found that many local people had regularly used the centre for sports and fitness classes as well as room hire for parties, and it has been missed since it closed.

Parts of Hallglen and Glen Village fall within the top 20 per cent most deprived areas of Scotland, so the group believes it is “much needed facility” and are confident it would be well supported.

In the application, they say: “We are committed to bringing the Hallglen Centre back to life as a safe and welcoming space for all.

“Our vision for the centre is for it to be an inclusive and multi-functional facility that caters for various activities and the needs of all of the

community, regardless of age, ability or background.”

Priorities will be fitness, socialising and youth provision, with the consultation showing overwhelming support for a gym, hall hire and a community cafe.

The consultation also showed that 78 per cent also want to see a youth club.

Their hope is that a mix of paid staff and volunteers will run and maintain the centre and they particularly hope young people helping out will also gain valuable qualifications.

The officers’ report to councillors recognises the scale of the task facing the committee, in particular to get the funding required.

But it also says the governance arrangements in place are “strong” and it recommends that Hallglen Hub is given a chance to make it work.

The Hallglen Centre is just one of the Community Asset Transfers that will be discussed at the executive on Thursday at 10 am.

It will also consider applications from Limerigg Community Hall, Bainsford Community Hall, Brightons Community Hall and Polmonthill Snowsports Centre.

The meeting, which will take place in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbot’s Road, Grangemouth, will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.