Householders may soon be able to save money on replacing faulty windows thanks to new planning rules in West Lothian.

Local planning bosses will no longer demand “like for like” replacement for new double glazed windows in the county’s ten conservation areas, including Linlithgow and Torphichen.

The costs had discouraged many householders from installing new windows in historic properties under the old rules.

But now they’ll be able to install modern, energy-efficient glazing if they wish – and can shop around for the best bargain.

New rules on windows will help residents in conservation areas in Linlithgow and the village of Torphichen.

The council’s executive backed new guidance which ends the need to apply for planning permission.

For many people it will mean an end to massive bills to install heat efficient windows, as well as the costs and complexity of applying for planning permission.

Linlithgow councillors said they had received several complaints over costs of window replacement in the town – as well as in other conservation areas in Broxburn, Uphall, Torphichen and Mid Calder.

A report to the council’s Executive confirmed a lifting of the ban on materials such as uPVC and metal in window replacement.

It also removes the need to apply for planning permission to replace windows to the rear of buildings. Permission will still be needed for changes to the front of buildings and separate consent in the case of listed buildings.

Councillor Sally Pattle said: “As somebody who represents a ward where there are a lot of historic and listed buildings this is something that comes into my mailbox a lot.

“The frustrations people face include trying to mitigate heating costs, as well as trying to preserve and cherish the historic buildings in which they reside.”

Labour’s Kirsteen Sullivan said: “I think the planning system can be difficult for lay people to navigate. This is a pragmatic way to make the planning process easier. It’s a simple change that will make a huge difference for people.”

The council’s own guidelines on window replacement have been relaxed and refreshed to reflect the national changes.