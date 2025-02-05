Children's social work move away from Falkirk Council will benefit youngsters

The responsibility for children’s social work and justice services is to move from Falkirk Council to Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership, following a review.

The proposal has now been agreed by NHS Forth Valley’s board and Falkirk councillors after members heard it will particularly improve the transition from children’s social work to adult services.

Councillor Fiona Collie, portfolio holder for health and social care, told a meeting of Falkirk Council: “Children don’t live in isolation, they live in families and integrating our services to respond to their needs, I think is a sensible approach.”

The meeting also heard that trade unions have been involved in the discussions and are broadly supportive of the change.

Children will benefit from the move, councillors were told. Pic: Contributed

A report to members suggested the transfer, which will take place in April, will mean “a more integrated whole family approach to supporting communities with family participation at the centre” and lead to “better joined up working and smoother transitions between services”.

The report hopes that the service will become more streamlined and less subject to “siloed and short-term budgets”.

It is also hoped it will help with the ongoing challenges of “high workloads, staff sickness, absence, turnover and vacancies” to ensure more continuity of care for young people.

The report also notes that it should reduce the amount of times that individuals and families need to share their stories with professionals – an area of concern that was highlighted by an Independent Care Review.