Cheers as Falkirk's House of Olives granted licence

A Mediterranean bistro – which is one of Falkirk town centre’s newest businesses – is now licensed to sell alcohol to customers enjoying a meal.

House of Olives, on Cow Wynd, Falkirk, was opened last year by chef Tomasz Grzesiak and his family, who transformed it “into a modern, stylish and welcoming restaurant”, Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard on Wednesday.

Agent Gordon Emslie told the board that the licence would enable the eaterie to offer a small range of bottled and beers and wines to complement the food.

“It’s a food-led business, requesting alcohol to accompany meals,” he said.

The Grzesiak family run House of Olives - Nadia, director and head waitress, Tomasz, head chef and owner, and Sylwia, director. Pic: Michael Gillen

While this is the first business venture for Mr Grzesiak, Mr Emslie told the board that his client was an experienced chef who had worked in “first-class hotels across Scotland”.

“Tomasz and his family have made a significant financial investment in developing this fantastic and welcome addition to Falkirk town centre,” he said.

“The early signs are positive that the business, which has been open for a number of months, will meet its expectations.”

Councillor Lorna Binnie said she had been particularly impressed on the site visit by the “excellent” disabled access to the restaurant’s toilet facilities.

Members also heard that the venue had been serving alcohol using a series of occasional licences and both Police Scotland and Falkirk Council’s licensing standards officers had confirmed there were no issues.

Provost Robert Bissett, convener of the licensing board, said: “It’s good to see new businesses in Falkirk, especially a bespoke business, which is a bit different.

“I couldn’t make the site visit but I have been told it’s a very well-run establishment and since it’s been refurbished it looks great.”

Members unanimously approved the application.