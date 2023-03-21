Changes to opening hours and a new booking system for Falkirk Council recycling centres start next month

The facilities at Kinneil in Bo’ness and Roughmute near Denny will be open shorter hours from Monday, April 3, 2023 and those wishing to use the recycling centres will have to book a time to visit in advance.

The decision to make the changes was taken by councillors at the end of last year. Both centres will open from 10am rather than 8am with councillors told this change would reduce the need for overtime and casual staff, which would help to cut costs.

The council says introduction of the booking system will mean safer and quicker visits for local people. The new system will alert users to peak times, using data to determine when the Roughmute and Kinneil sites are busiest – which should lead to fewer, and shorter, queues.

Falkirk district residents can reserve a slot to visit the sites through My Falkirk using their vehicle registration number. Those with limited access to the internet can book by calling 01324 506070.

Users will be asked to confirm the type of waste they are bringing and will require ID to get into the recycling centre.

The introduction of a booking system – which has already been implemented by other Scottish local authorities – aims to cut costs by preventing unauthorised commercial use and people from other council areas using the Falkirk sites. A saving is expected thanks to less unauthorised waste going to landfill.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s portfolio holder for climate, said: “Our recycling centres are being used by commercial users and people who live in other local authority areas. That creates a cost for us, makes for longer queues and means sites can become full very quickly.

“But our new booking system will help to alleviate those pressures while helping us to run a more efficient service. The waste team works hard to provide a quality service to the people of Falkirk, and I’m sure our new booking system will enhance that.”

From Monday, April 3, the district’s recycling centres will be open from 10am to 6pm. Roughmute will open from Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Kinneil will be open from Saturday to Wednesday (closed Thursday and Friday).

