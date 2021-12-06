Changes at the top for Falkirk Council

Malcolm Bennie.

Saying goodbye in March will be: chief finance officer Bryan Smail; Douglas Duff, the acting director of development; and Stuart Ritchie, director of corporate and housing services.

However, joining the top team in January will be Malcolm Bennie, who will take the reins of the newly created directorate, place services.

Mr Bennie said: “I’m really excited to be given this opportunity to join Falkirk Council and work with elected members, the chief executive, and the leadership team to shape the organisation, and the future of one of the fastest growing areas in Scotland.

“Throughout my local government career I have been committed to doing everything I can to improve the lives of local residents.

“In this inspiring new role I’ll be doing that by focusing my energy on economic recovery, growth, investment, service transformation, climate change as well as the delivery of excellent services to our communities.”

Douglas Duff – who has led major regeneration projects in the district, including the plans for a new HQ and arts centre – has been the acting director of development since Rhona Geisler retired last September.

He had been expected to take a senior role in the new directorate, as head of infrastructure, growth and climate before he announced his intention to retire.

Chief Executive Kenneth Lawrie is due to tell a meeting of Falkirk Council on Wednesday that he considers this role to be essential and it should be filled as soon as possible.

Mr Smail’s role as chief finance officer – a crucial legal requirement – will also be replaced quickly.

But Mr Lawrie is now considering changes to Mr Ritchie’s role as director of corporate and housing services, members of Falkirk Council are expected to hear at a full council meeting on Wednesday.