Celebratory launch event planned for newly upgraded playpark at Muiravonside Country Park

A special opening event at a newly upgraded playpark in Muiravonside Country Park is set to take place this weekend.

Falkirk Council’s only country park has recently unveiled a newly upgraded playpark for younger visitors thanks to an investment of £228,000, including £60,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The investment was guided by extensive community feedback and the new facilities feature popular play equipment such as swings, a zip line, climbing frame, slide and natural play elements like boulders and logs.

Sensory and inclusive equipment has also been incorporated in the park which caters for those under the age of 12.

With the playpark now complete, a celebratory launch event is planned for Saturday, September 14, from 11am to 3pm, where the public can explore and enjoy the new facilities along with a bouncy castle, face painting, goody bags and a competition to name the carved owl statue in the sensory garden.

The upgrade of the playpark is part of a wider £783,000 investment in Muiravonside Country Park over the past two years.

Beyond the play area, £122,000 has been allocated to Newparks Farm improvements, enhancing facilities with £40,000 also sourced from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The park has also seen substantial path and access improvements, with £343,000 fully funded by the Cycling Walking Safer Routes programme and EB Scotland.

In addition, £90,000 has been directed towards various country park enhancements, ensuring a more accessible and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s Depute Leader said: "Investing in Muiravonside Country Park is not just about enhancing play facilities, it's about creating a vibrant, accessible space that truly reflects the needs and desires of our community.

"This major investment, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and other key partners, ensures that Muiravonside remains a favourite destination for families, nature lovers, and everyone in between.

"The upgraded playpark and the broader improvements across the park highlight our commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where everyone can connect with nature and enjoy quality time outdoors."