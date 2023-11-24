Celebration as Linlithgow's Low Port Centre is granted almost £100,000

Linlithgow’s Low Port Centre has won almost £100,000 to create a hostel space in the town.

The building transferred back to the community last year after a successful bid by the town’s St John’s Church as a new centre for clerical and social activities.

News that the Holyrood fund would help the centre redevelop brought cheers from Linlithgow’s Lib Dem councillor at a recent council meeting.

Councillors on West Lothian’s Asset Transfer Committee agreed to back the transfer of the empty building in June last year and support a two-year fund raising project by the church to carry out £1.5 million worth of improvement works.

The Low Port Centre SCIO has been awarded a part award of £96,520 for the refurbishment of the Low Port Centre to create a hostel and community spaces project.

This proposal looks to refurbish and upgrade the accommodation wing at Low Port Centre and create a community space. The funding provided will support the building works and upgrade of the accommodation for the project as the organisation works towards asset transfer.

The Low Port was one of a series of improvement schemes across the county. Others include the refurbishment of the Eastfield community Centre in Fauldhouse, funding towards the creation of a co-operative museum in West Calder .

Money will also go to new pitches in Whitburn, the creation of a new Larder community cafe and hub in Blackburn and improved sports facilities in Murieston.

Executive councillor for Economy, Community Empowerment and Wealth Building, Kirsteen Sullivan said: “I’d like to congratulate the successful projects. Each was selected by council officers, following a rigorous assessment process, for their potential to make a positive and lasting impact within their local communities.

Local councillor Sally Pattle said: “Hooray about Low Port because it’s just so good. I’m so delighted because I know that the people involved in the community asset transfer are taking on the property and are just so pleased with how everything is going.

“So it was just to say thank you very much on behalf of the people of Linlithgow, because we cannot wait to get the Low Port centre open and used once again as a community hub.”

The Low Port, an outdoor activities centre built in the 1970s had latterly been run by West Lothian Leisure Trust. It gave notice to quit early in 2021 as part of its own restructuring plan. The building was mothballed in June 2021 and marketing options considered. The asset transfer to St John’s was agreed last June.

The Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme, which was launched in 2021, to fund regeneration programmes in local communities.