The news follow hard on the heels of revelations that fly-tippers are dumping in the county’s cemeteries, including Linlithgow.

The cameras will be mounted at various known fly-tipping hot spots and used to gather evidence to support prosecutions. Images will be recorded and checked regularly.

Sites will be prioritised based on the historical prevalence of fly tipping in that location with one of the first set to be the Birdsmill area, which sits just off the A89 at the railway viaduct on the border between West Lothian and Edinburgh.

​Councillor Tom Conn joined the cleaner communities team on a site visit to Birdsmill ahead of new mobile CCTV cameras being deployed. (Pic: West Lothian Council)

Executive councillor for environment Tom Conn joined operatives from the council’s cleaner communities team to visit the area.

Councillor Conn said: “It is clear to see that sadly there are those with no regard for our local environment who think that the dumping of waste is acceptable. Fly tipping and littering are both equally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated under any circumstance.

“These new cameras will be deployed in known areas of concern and will act both as a deterrent to those who are contemplating fly-tipping and help the evidence gathering process to prosecute those who break the law.

“Businesses will be well aware of the options available to them to dispose of these items. We need to stop making excuses for those who desecrate our countryside and point the finger at those who make a fast buck which council taxpayers then have to pay to clear up their mess.”

The council believes that the vast majority of fly tipping is commercial, rather than caused by households.

Often the type and volume of items left, such as large amounts of tyres and builders rubble, would clearly appear to have been generated by business activities, although this is often impossible to prove conclusively.

Businesses are legally required to make their own arrangements to make sure any waste they produce is disposed of responsibly.

David Lees from the Neighbourhood Environment Teams revealed cemeteries had become targets.

He said mobile cameras have now had software updates and will be rolled out to known hot spots.

Teams have already been using recently acquired cameras on council grounds to try to trap tippers.

Fly-tipping clear up across West Lothian cost the council £32,390 in the last three months of 2023. This was up from £30,613 in the same period of 2022.

The figures for the last three months of 2023 coincide with the change in hours at recycling centres.

Widespread public belief was that the alterations to hours would see a surge in fly-tipping. Mr Lees said the change in the figures over last year was minimal, but added: “It is something we are keeping an eye on”.

The council’s community recycling centres are for households only, so do not accept any business waste.

To find out more, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/dontwaste.