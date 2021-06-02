Carron Iron Works: Plaque marking Robert Burns’ visit repaired and restored

Local councillor Robert Bissett organised the repair - and he hopes it is just the start of making the historic area at the clocktower look better after years of neglect.

Provost Billy Buchanan thanked Mr Bissett and said he had message for the vandals: "The fact that one of the world's greatest poets visited one of the world's most famous works is a major event in Falkirk's local history, so leave it alone!"

Mr Bissett, who is also chairman of the heritage group Falkirk Made Friends, said repairing the plaque was just the start of his plans to get the historic clocktower area tidied up.

Carron Iron Works (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It houses two of the famous Carronades but the area has been rundown and neglected.

He said: "The Tower and the works area have now transferred ownership so I and a couple of members of Falkirk Made Friends are keen to meet with the new owner.

"First of all, we would like to be allowed access to tidy up the area where the Carronades are.

Robert Burns' plaque at Carron iron Works

"It would be great so see this iconic clock tower and the gates to Carron - which Rabbie was not allowed through - renovated back to their former glory.

"Carron Company was known world-wide and we need to preserve that heritage."

Falkirk Made Friends is currently developing an Iron Heritage Trail and Councillor Bissett explained that there are two pieces of metal inserted to the left and right of the main gate that would deserve a place on that trail.

"The one on the left is a section of one of the first the James Watt boilers and the one on the right is the first metal cast at Carron Works," he said.

"We at Falkirk Made Friends wish to work with the new owner and Falkirk Council to preserve the tower and gates and hopefully get the clock working again."

To find out more about Falkirk Made Friends, visit their Facebook page Falkirk Made Friends & Cast Iron Telephone Box Regeneration.

