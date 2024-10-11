Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk district should soon start to see its share of 16 million trees that will be planted across Forth Valley over ten years.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard that planting for the Forth Climate Forest – which will not only lower carbon emissions but also help to combat the effects of flooding – began in July 2023.

While Stirling and Clackmannanshire have already seen tree planting in over 1100 hectares, members heard that it is now Falkirk’s turn to identify possible locations.

The project has already been given funding of £684,381 – including £30,000 from Falkirk Council – in February 2022.

Around 16 million trees will be planted over ten years in Forth Valley. Pic: Adobe

However, the ambitious target of 16 million will only be achieved with total funding of £1.1 million and councillors agreed to contribute £45,000 from Falkirk Council over the next three years.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard the money will come from its existing climate change budget.

However, this is only on condition that the other two councils also contribute and further funding is found to ensure the project can go ahead.

Labour councillor Siobhan Paterson welcomed the initiative and asked if the public would be able to get involved as “people are really keen to invest in their own communities”.

She was told that was a future aim of the project and it is likely that there will be opportunities.

Councillor Paul Garner, speaking for the SNP administration, said it was “a great opportunity for Falkirk Council”.

He said: “This is an amazing project that is looking to create a green canopy corridor throughout central Scotland.

“To create this canopy we need to plant four million trees by 2030 and 16 million in total.

“Planting these trees in our area will be beneficial in both offsetting emissions and reducing the risk of flooding from heavy rainfall.”

Anyone who would like to help with tree planting projects should email [email protected]