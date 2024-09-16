Voters in Falkirk South (Ward 7) will go to the polls next month in a by-election. Pic: File image

Seven candidates will be vying to win a seat on Falkirk Council when voters go to the polls in Falkirk South.

A by-election has been called for Falkirk South (Ward 7) following the election of former councillor Euan Stainbank as MP for Falkirk in the General Election in July.

Mr Stainbank resigned from his role with the local authority in August.

The by-election to find his replacement on Falkirk Council is due to take place on Thursday, October 17.

The deadline for nominations of those wishing to stand as a candidate has now passed and seven candidates have been confirmed in the contest.

Those standing are Claire Aitken for the Scottish Labour Party; Carol Anne Beattie for the Scottish National Party (SNP); David Grant for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Stuart Martin for Reform UK; Sean McCay for the Scottish Liberal Democrats; Sharron McKean as an Independent and Tom McLaughlin for the Scottish Greens.

Labour will be hoping to retain Mr Stainbank’s seat, giving them nine seats in total, while the SNP – which currently has 11 councillors – will also be keen to boost their numbers, although this would still leave them as a minority administration.

The Falkirk South ward includes the town centre, including the high flats, as well as the Hallglen and Tamfourhill areas.

Residents in these areas will be able to vote for the replacement on polling day next month.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Applications to register can be made online at GOV.UK: Register to vote.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, unless it is an emergency application.