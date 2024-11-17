Camelon residents urged to drop-in to share their views on Community Action Plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Camelon residents are being given the chance to help shape the future of their neighbourhood as part of the area’s Community Action Plan (CAP).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique world-cafe style workshop has been organised for next week to build on the success of last year’s Hallowe’en themed event.

The latest drop-in session takes place on Monday, November 25 in Camelon Education Centre’s Rosebank Hall from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, people will move between stalls dedicated to the five core themes that have already been identified by the local community – Community safety; Outdoor space; Health and wellbeing; Things to do and Economic Activity.

Residents in Camelon are invited to have their say on the Community Action Plan. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

At each stall, attendees will have the chance to discuss draft actions developed on the back of previous community engagement efforts aimed at benefiting the Camelon area.

People will also have the chance to discuss ideas with others in attendance as well as with members of Falkirk’s Community Planning Partnership over a cup of tea and a biscuit.

The event is designed to give local people the opportunity to 'take ownership’ of the Community Action Plan and what it contains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Community Action Plan is a collaborative initiative that puts local people at the heart of shaping their community’s future. Through surveys, focus groups and meaningful discussions, residents will be able to share their aspirations, concerns, and ideas for a vibrant, thriving Camelon for the next ten years. Local people can sign up to be involved in the CAP on an ongoing basis to ensure it is delivered for their community.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: "This workshop is a fantastic opportunity for local people to come together, share ideas, and actively participate in the decisions that will shape the future of the area in which they live."

For those who cannot make it along to the workshop, a survey will be launched in December to gather further feedback on the proposed CAP and associated actions.

For more information email [email protected].