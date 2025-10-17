Callendar Park elderly residents say they are living in fear

Residents of flats that are supposed to be for elderly people say they have been left “frightened and angry” at an influx of new tenants, who they claim are drug users and dealers.

An open letter, signed by 286 tenants and home-owners, in seven blocks of flats in Falkirk’s Callendar Park, outlines to Falkirk Council the desperation that many are feeling as their homes no longer feel safe to live in.

The high flats were once reserved by the council for people over the age of 60 and for many years were sought after by people who were keen to keep their independence while also feeling like part of a community.

But many residents say that since the age limit was lowered to 50, the area has come to feel less and less safe, and they claim several drug addicts have been housed beside the pensioners.

Residents in high rise flats in Falkirk's Callendar Park are concerned about new tenants causing issues. Pic: Michael Gillen

In the petition to Falkirk Council, they say: “These new tenants are behaving in a way never before seen here at the high flats and tenants and residents are becoming more alarmed and angry that the council is doing nothing to stop what is now a very dangerous place to live.

“The new arrivals are mainly drug addicts and drug dealers, and are causing no end of trouble.

“We are encountering the following on a daily basis: urine; human and dog excrement in lifts and back stairs; lifts being continually broken; fireworks launched from a window in one of the towers; windows being smashed and never repaired; emergency signs being torn down and council notices being ripped off walls.”

The letters also claim that the attic space in each of the towers is being used as a doss house and an area to inject drugs and is also being used as an open toilet.

It says: “Young girls have been found in the shute rooms completely comatose.

“Human waste, needles and other paraphernalia plus blood found up walls and in stairways.

“These new residents are also attracting addicts to come to the flats to buy drugs.

“This activity happens at all times of the day and night, and through the night; with motor bikes and cars driving at fast rates and exhausts being very noisy – it’s like a race track at times.

“People are being wakened up in the night with the shouting, arguments and traffic noise.

“The smell of cannabis is everywhere, entering the main door to the buildings and the smell hits you.

“That’s simply not acceptable and we should not have to put up with this in our own homes.”

The residents also claim that some people are bringing ebikes into the buildings and others are bringing dogs.

“Council rules prohibit both, but it seems these rules don’t apply to the drug addicts and dealers,” the letter continues.

The letter says that more and more elderly tenants are making the decision to move away from the park, leaving them to start making a new home.

The letter states: “We are now frightened, frustrated, and simply had enough of what is happening to Callander Park estate.”

Some of the towers still have active social clubs and there is still a community that wants to fight to make the flats a safe place once again.

But meetings with Falkirk Council have proved frustrating and many residents no longer have any faith in the council’s ability or even willingness to find a solution.

Residents say they are fed with surveys and they want to see some action.

Members of the current Residents and Tenants Organisation, which led the petition, say they are seriously considering disbanding the group to go back to being a social committee.

The letter adds: “The council have ruined the area, because of the bad elements that they have allocated housing to.

“We understand that the drug epidemic is everywhere – there’s probably not a street or road that doesn’t have an addict or dealer nearby.”

But the Callander Park residents say that they are particularly vulnerable as they all have to use the same main door.

One said: “Before, you never felt worried getting into a lift – now you just don’t know who – or what – will be in it.”

The residents who spoke did not want to be named or photographed due to fears about their safety.

But they are adamant that something needs to be done to make the tower blocks safe places once again.

“We demand that someone sits up and listens to us,” they say.

“We’ve been told many times that these new residents need a fresh start, they’re lives have been chaotic and need a chance to change, and people would agree to that it’s their right to be given a fresh start.

“We have to ask where is our rights to live a peaceful, safe and worry free life here in Callander Park high flats also.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the concerns raised by residents at Callendar Park and take these seriously.

“We’re keen to have meaningful engagement with residents to fully understand the issues and identify any appropriate action.

“We propose to carry out face-to-face engagement with residents, starting with one block, so everyone has the opportunity to share their concerns directly. This would help us get to the root of the issues and agree the right steps to take.

“While we have received a small number of complaints about antisocial behaviour, which have been, or are being, addressed individually we are not currently seeing such complaints on a significant scale.

“We will update the Residents and Tenants Organisation on progress as soon as possible.”