Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Braes High was credited with motivating young people who in turn participate well and demonstrate strong learning routines.

The school had a review from HMI Education Scotland inspectors in November with their findings revealed earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It found “young people are proud of their school and almost all young people feel valued and supported by their teachers. Almost all learners say that staff encourage them to do their very best”.

Braes High headteacher Iain Livingstone. Pic: Michael Gillen

Inspectors looked at learning, teaching and assessment and the school’s successful drive to raise attainment and achievement, receiving “very good” gradings in both categories.

They also found “most young people are attaining exceptionally well in literacy and numeracy by the time they leave school”.

Inspectors also noted “staff across the school have had a relentless focus on ensuring that young people with barriers to their learning are identified. They provide appropriate interventions and course provision to support learners who need it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braes High Head Teacher Iain Livingstone emphasised the importance of team and partnership working in response to the HMI inspection report.

Staff and pupils at Braes High School were praised by education inspectors. Pic: John Devlin

He said: “The inspection findings highlight the collaborative efforts of our entire school community at Braes High. Young people, parents/carers and colleagues have worked well together to successfully develop and maintain a strong culture of support and it is pleasing to see our highly motivated pupils being recognised, along with their high levels of attainment and achievement”.

The inspection team praised staff for their very good knowledge of young people and how the school recognises and celebrates young people’s success. Inspectors also highlighted the strong leadership skills developed by pupils through the commendable range of achievements across the school, noting that young people are proud of their school and feel valued and supported.