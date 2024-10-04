Braes councillor returns after period of ill health

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:17 GMT
A Falkirk councillor is to make a phased return to council duties after an extended absence due to ill health.

Councillor Jim Robertson, SNP councillor for the Upper Braes, was granted a six-month leave of absence from council business in June.

The Local Government (Scotland) Act states that if a councillor fails to attend meetings for more than six months they stop being a local member, unless the absence is approved.

Members of Falkirk Council heard that he is now able to make a gradual return to councillor duties and will return to some meetings from this month on if well enough to do so.

If not, the position will be reviewed in December.

Councillors from across the chamber wished Mr Robertson well as he continues to make a recovery.

The Upper Braes is also represented by Labour councillor Siobhan Paterson and Independent councillor Claire Mackie-Brown.

