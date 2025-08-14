Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens to close as improvement works set to begin

Work to improve Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens will begin next week.

Planned improvements are to be carried out on the community’s green space as part of the second stage of the £500,000 Regeneration Fund investment in the town.

Falkirk Council has confirmed that the park will be closed while the works are carried out.

The planned improvements to the Memorial Gardens include widening and resurfacing internal paths; new bench seating and paving areas; hedge planting on the east and west boundaries; removal and replacement of damaged trees and shrubs; new ornamental shrub planting and retention/pruning of shrub rosesl and painting of railings and handrails.

Works to improve accessibility, appearance and safety of Bonnybridge's Memorial Gardens is set to begin next week. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The improvements will also see a new accessible sloped path and new stepped entrance created from Bonnybridge Toll and the installation of CCTV, new litter bins and flagpoles.

The works, which are costing around £330,000, are due to be complete in early November.

The gardens, including the path through the site, will be closed to ensure public safety throughout the works with the only exceptions being for key community events in November when access will be provided for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s deputy leader and spokesperson for economic development, said: “These improvements reflect our commitment to investing in Bonnybridge and ensuring local people benefit from high-quality public spaces and facilities.

“By working together with the community, we are delivering projects that will have a lasting impact and create a more vibrant and accessible environment for everyone.

“The works at the Memorial Gardens will improve accessibility, upgrade facilities and enhance the appearance of the site. While the Gardens will need to close during the works for safety reasons, we are working closely with local organisers to make sure important community events in November can still go ahead as planned."

The Regeneration Fund, approved in March 2023, is designed to support infrastructure improvements and community-driven regeneration in town centres and smaller settlements facing significant economic and environmental challenges.

The first phase of works saw resurfacing completed at Bonnybridge Toll earlier this summer.

As well as the improvements to the Memorial Gardens, a further £100,000 from the Regeneration Fund has been allocated to a new pump track at Anderson Park, which is being delivered in partnership with the Green Action Trust. The projects have been shaped by local feedback and aim to create safer, more attractive, and more inclusive spaces for the community.

Bonnybridge and Slamannan are among the first areas where Regeneration Fund work is moving forward. Bainsford and Langlees, Dunipace, Camelon and Tamfourhill and Bo’ness are also set to benefit from the fund, with ongoing community engagement helping to determine what improvements matter most to local people in those areas.