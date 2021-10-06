The plans for the new park – which will celebrate the area’s “rich harbour heritage” – remain the same, with just a slight change to its location.

The move was announced this week.

A spokesperson for SUSTRANS said: “Having met our preferred contractor on site, we have decided to move the proposed location slightly northwest (within 100 metres of the original location) to an area which is a little more sheltered, contained and out with the conservation area.

How the playpark in Bo'ness could look

“The most straightforward route to move the site (as notices have already been issued) is to withdraw the current application and upload a new application to ensure the notices are up to date.

“This is what is underway currently.”

The park features including a sunken ship, stilt posts, a large cantilevered basket swing and a wobbly bridge.

The charity Sustrans has applied for planning permission as part of the Greenways project, which is finding ways to make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle along the Bo’ness and Kinneil Foreshore.

The play park – which will still be close to Union Street car park – will be fully accessible and exclusively designed by playground specialists, Flights of Fancy with Make Things Happen Design Studio Ltd.

If all goes to plan, the play area could be in place before the end of the year.

