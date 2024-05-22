Bo'ness planning application goes back to Falkirk Council and here's why

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build a single house which were rejected five years ago and finally approved three years ago are to go before Falkirk councillors again for a fresh decision.

SJSJ Property Investments’ proposal to build a house at land to the east of 39 Braefoot Road, Braefoot Road, Bo’ness, was rejected by planning offers in 2019 but finally given the go-ahead by members of Falkirk Council’s planning review committee in June 2021.

The land is overgrown and fenced off but is still accessible to local people and planning permission in principle was granted on condition that the developer contribute £43,000 to compensate for the loss of open space.

This week, however, members of the current planning review committee heard that the applicant had “failed to enter into negotiations” and after a year, no agreement had been reached.

Since then, new planning laws – National Planning Framework 4 – have also been introduced and any decisions that were not finalised before it came into force are being reviewed to see if they are affected by the new policies.

Further submissions are now being invited from the applicant and the council to make clear if there are any impacts of the new national planning framework (NPF4).

As several members of the committee are new to the application there will also be another site visit before councillors make the final decision.

Baillie James Kerr made a plea for the process to be done as quickly as possible as the review process has now dragged on for several years.