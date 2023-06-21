News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness grocer allowed to continue home deliveries

A Bo’ness grocers will continue to make home deliveries of food and alcohol after Falkirk councillors agreed to amend its licence.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:36 BST

Premier Convenience Store at 42 Bo’Mains Road, began making home deliveries during the pandemic when special permission was granted to all shops to offer the service. It has continued to offer home deliveries through the Snappy Shopper app, which is used by several local stores to make deliveries.

Solicitor Gordon Emslie said that in the time that his clients have been offering home deliveries there had been no problems. He added that the shop serves a small part of Bo’ness and “it’s not a huge part of their business”.

The board’s convener, Provost Robert Bissett, said that he was happy to grant the “straightforward” application and this was supported by other members.

Snappy Shopper App. Pic: LDR ServiceSnappy Shopper App. Pic: LDR Service
