Bo'ness couple's green light to build 'forever home' on golf club land

A couple who want to make Bo’ness their ‘forever home’ have been given planning permission to build a house on land that was part of West Lothian Golf Club.

Falkirk Council’s planning committee heard this week that the sale would be of huge financial benefit to the not-for-profit community golf club, which is close to Bo’ness, to the north of Linlithgow hill.

The club’s managing secretary, Peter Cowen, told the committee that the small corner of land had never been used by the club and the money would be used to “strengthen the club’s role as a hub for local people”, funding facilities and programmes that would be accessible to the wider community.

Applicants Helen and Paul Cornwell told members that they had taken a risk by paying the club £50,000 to secure the site and will pay another £50,000 once planning permission is approved.

To prove that they are not developers looking to buy and sell on quickly, they also voluntarily signed an agreement that means the golf club will get a percentage of the profit if they sell their home within the next 25 years.

Mr Cornwell told members that the couple moved to Bo’ness a few years ago and had discovered the land while out walking.

They saw it as a perfect place to live with their two daughters and suggested signing a contract with the golf club to prove that they weren’t a “flash in the pan”, but are committed to the community and the area.

Helen Cornwell told members that the site is less than 15 minutes walk from Bo’ness town centre, with a bus stop just across the road.

The couple also told the meeting that as the land is unsuitable to be developed further, most of it will remain as green space, and some will be transformed into wildflower meadow to increase biodiversity.

Planning officers told the committee that the land is greenbelt and a local landscape area and “is not an area where we should be building new housing”.

But officers agreed that conditions could be made to address concerns including road safety, flood risk and drainage issues before any work goes ahead.

Members of the committee narrowly voted to approve the application.