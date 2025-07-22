Bo'ness councillor granted leave for ill health

A Bo’ness councillor has been given permission to be absent until October due to ill health.

Members of Falkirk Council agreed at the last meeting before the summer recess that Independent councillor Ann Ritchie, who represents Bo’ness and Blackness, should get time to recover from illness and that this will be reviewed in October.

Members also heard that Deputy Provost David Balfour, the SNP councillor for Grangemouth, intends to return to council duties soon, following a lengthy period of ill-health but is not yet able to give a date.

If necessary, this will also be reviewed at Falkirk Council’s October meeting.

Councillor Ann Ritchie has been granted leave of absence until October due to illness. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 says that if a councillor fails to attend meetings for more than six months they will cease to hold that position, unless their absence is approved.

Both requests were agreed unanimously and both councillors were wished well by members across the chamber.