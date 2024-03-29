Bin pilot success in Linlithgow will see it rolled out across West Lothian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contamination levels were reduced by more than 70 per cent for blue bins and 20 per cent for green bins after targeted recycling intervention work in Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge and Armadale.

West Lothian Council’s Environment & Sustainability Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP) received an update on the campaign, which aims to reduce contamination and increase recycling rates.

The pilot saw a dedicated team going ahead of the waste collection crews to check bins for contaminated materials. Tags were attached to bins and letters sent to householders informing them of materials that needed to be removed.

Bin pilot in Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge and Armadale proved so successful, it will now be rolled out across West Lothian.

Over three collection cycles, of those presenting their bins for collection, more than 90 per cent were putting the correct items in their recycling bins.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment, said: “The results of the pilot scheme have been very positive, helping drive up recycling and reduce contamination considerably.

“Thanks to all the local residents in the pilot areas who have positively engaged with our teams to ensure they were placing the right items in each bin. It’s great to see the majority of households were happy to take feedback on board.

“We will now be rolling this out on a rotational basis across West Lothian.”

For details on each bin’s use, visit https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/bins.

Meanwhile, West Lothian residents are being asked to put out their bins on their usual collection dates over the Easter weekend.

Bins should be left out until they are emptied, and householders are asked to be patient while crews work to clear any backlog caused by the bank holidays on March 29 and April 1.

Resources will be prioritised to collect grey and brown bins on the bank holiday days, with green and blue bins likely to be delayed. The aim is to have all bins uplifted within a week of their usual collection date.

Anyone who is unsure of their collection dates can check and register for emails reminder at www.westlothian.gov.uk/bins.

All five of West Lothian’s recycling centres will be open as normal over the Easter holiday weekend. To book a visit, go to www.westlothian.gov.uk/crcbooking.