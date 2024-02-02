Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farmer Mr WF Wylie applied for planning permission in principle to build a replacement farmhouse, and convert the existing steading buildings and build two new houses at Broompark Farm in Torphichen.

There was only one objection to the plan but planning officers recommended refusal because surveys of bat roosts had not been carried out because of the time of year.

Planners noted: “The redevelopment of the site would allow the farmhouse to be separated from the working farm and well screened for privacy and noise associated with the farm workings.

“This will also allow for the redevelopment of the land within the settlement boundary.

“This includes converting the existing steadings which are no longer suitable for modern farming purposes and building two detached houses.”

An agent for Mr Wylie, Colin Hardie, told a meeting of the development management committee: “It’s clear the application hinges on the provision of the bat survey.

“We are not refusing to supply one – we have simply run out of time.”

Mr Hardie said that the workload for ecological studies on planning related issues had increased with the introduction of tighter planning legislation last year.

He presented the application without the completed survey because to reapply for permission in principle to redevelop the site would have cost his client more money in application fees.

“We have a commitment to species protection. We feel the policy has been applied heavy handedly here when there is fail safe of a further application,” he added.

Planning officer Wendy McCorriston and ecology officer Hannah Crow emphasised that commitee could not agree to permission without two surveys.

Mr Hardie said: “The applicant has lived here his whole life, like his father before him and the family has been the custodians of this land for over 70 years.

“He is hoping to move the farm buildings on to the flat area where he can mechanise his farming. The buildings that are there are good buildings but they are not conducive to modern farming methods.

“This proposal offers the chance to save a traditional group of buildings inside the village area and allows Mr Wylie to move forward and for his daughter, then, to look at modernised farming for the future.”

Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick told the meeting: “I’d be minded to see a continuation to allow a bat survey.”

Councillor Pauline Calrk agreed: “I’d be happy to have a continuation for the survey to take place. I think in principle it’s a good development.”

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Stuart Borrowman accepted that but added that he was anxious a time frame be agreed.