Falkirk Council’s licensing board granted an occasional licence for Kelpies 10, which will be headlined by singer-songwriter Callum Beattie and feature the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The Kelpies will provide a spectacular backdrop to the evening event on Saturday, which promises to be “all wrapped in an epic display of multimedia, lighting and film”.

During the day the Helix park will also host free, family-friendly activities, including the chance to see real Clydesdale horses – the inspiration for artist Andy Scott’s masterpiece.

The Kelpies 10 events are happening this Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen

Other entertainment includes street theatre, circus performers and a family ceilidh.

Members of the board were assured there would be no alcohol sold during the daytime celebrations – from 10am-3pm – which will be free and family friendly.

In the evening, the event is strictly for ticket holders only and notices have been displayed to say there will be no entry from the entrance that is nearest the Auld Toon.

Councillors were told that the bar would have “a big team of staff experienced in festivals and music events”.

It will be open for concert-goers until 10.15pm, as councillors heard this would help with dispersal of the crowd.

Members were also told that as of yesterday (Wednesday) 3600 tickets had been sold for the event which has a maximum capacity of 5000.

Councillors were assured that there will be enough stewards for 5000 people, as this is the first event on such a big scale for the organisers and they want to ensure there are no problems.

The Kelpies end of the park will be cleared from 3pm onwards.

Gates will open to ticket holders from 5pm, with the programme starting at 6pm and the headline act finishing at around 10.30pm.

A team of staff will also be on hand to clean up during and after the event.

Lynsey Gow, of Falkirk Council events team, said: “We will have people working throughout the day and after the event, as well as first thing in the morning, clearing the site to ensure that anyone coming the following morning will find it exactly how it should be.”

Those attending will be told not to take any alcohol and bags will be searched to make sure people comply.

All alcohol sold will be decanted into plastic cups and there will be no bottles or cans of any kind.

Provost Robert Bissett, who is also the convener of the licensing board, said it was a well-organised and well-planned event that “ticked all the boxes” for stewarding and other issues.