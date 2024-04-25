Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bluebill Inn in Main Street, Bainsford, has had to use a series of occasional licences since last November to remain open.

On Wednesday, Falkirk Council’s licensing board said they were happy to grant a new licence, having heard that the pub is well-run and a valuable part of the community.

Representative Archie McIver said: “These premises have been in existence as a pub for donkey’s years, quite frankly – certainly since the late fifties at least.”

The Bluebell Inn, Bainsford has been granted a new licence by Falkirk Council's Licensing Board. (Pic: Google Maps)

He told the board that the applicant, Mrs McAlpine, has been involved with the pub since 2001 with her then business partner.

However, after he died, the licence was surrendered.

“What we are seeking to do today is reinstate what has been there for many, many years,” said Mr McIvor.

“It’s been a very well-liked and respected local community pub used by locals frequently and it is a bit of a focal point in the area.”

Mr McIvor said that Hazel Phillips, who will continue to be the landlady, “runs a very tight ship” and there were no adverse comments from anyone about the application.

“It’s really just putting back something that’s been in existence for decades,” he said.

Councillor James Kerr said he knew the premises “very well” and had never heard of any trouble at the Bluebell.

Provost Robert Bissett, the licence board’s convener, said he was also satisfied that the premises was well run.

“It’s been part of the community for a long time and under Mrs Philip’s stewardship it’s been run really well.”