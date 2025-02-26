Axe hanging over award-winning Falkirk Council education service

An award-winning education service for young people who struggle to attend school is facing the axe.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Interrupted Learner Service (ILS) which operates out of The Cottage in Falkirk’s Grahams Road is just one of a number of cuts being proposed by education chiefs as the local authority struggles to balance its books.

Councillors will debate the budget proposals at a meeting in Grangemouth next Thursday, March 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ILS currently supports 43 pupils who struggle to attend mainstream education due to anxiety, mental health and wellbeing issues or have missed a significant amount of education due to illness or other factors.

The Interrupted Learner Service is for pupils who, for whatever reason, cannot cope with mainstream schooling. Pic: Contributed

Should councillors agree to axe the service then mainstream schools will be required to provide outreach support for the children and young people who currently attend.

Last summer, the ILS team leader, Jenny McNeil, received the Improving Life Experiences Award from charity Children’s Health Scotland.

She previously explained that her team work in one-to-one or small groups in a setting that is more like a family home than school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our goal is for every young person who comes through our doors to feel successful and supported, and that’s something we achieve together along with our partners," she added.

The garden at Falkirk Council's The Cottage facility for interrupted learners. Pic: Contributed

One pupil of the ILS said he believed that “instead of trying to cut The Cottage, I feel that they should expand it because it helps so many people get the future they deserve”.

He added: “The Cottage is a place for kids and young adults who have struggled with their time in school because of anxieties, stress, burnout and intolerable bullying; struggles with their ADHD, autism and much more.

"Everyone at The Cottage has a different story and we are all here for a reason – The Cottage gives us a future and it helps us get into college, gives us our qualifications to go on to do many things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make the savings in education there is also a suggestion of reducing the number of staff who work with pupils with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) with a proposal to increase teaching staff ratios from 1:6 to 1:8 in all primary and secondary ASC provisions.

That would mean the maximum number of pupils per class will increase from six to eight, reducing the number of secondary classes by four and teaching staff by 4.8 (full-time equivalent).

In primary education, the proposal is to reduce the number of primary ASC classes from 12 to 10, a reduction 2.4 teachers (FTE).

According to the budget papers the change will also increase the number of ASC placements to 112 in secondary and 80 in primary “reflecting the increasing need and demand for these placements”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The Interrupted Learner Service is one of a number of proposals to be considered for a budget saving.

"Should this proposal be taken, we will work with all schools and young people and families to ensure a bespoke, individualised timetable or plan is created to allow them to engage in the learning and qualifications they are embarking on and support a positive transition onwards from school.”

Other savings being proposed by education officials involve the controversial subject of school transport.

The proposal to axe four school bus services is an alternative to a previous suggestion of revising the distance at which pupils are entitled to free home to school transport, which was rejected by councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the papers, the services have been identified where pupils live less than two miles from the school so do not meet the council’s criteria for distance entitlement but are offered for “legacy reasons”.

If agreed, the services affected would be: 142 Shieldhill to Braes High School (pupils are not distance entitled and there is an alternative safe walking route); 641 Maddiston to Braes High School (one of two buses will be removed and the remaining bus will only serve pupils living more than two miles away); 149 Lionthorn to Falkirk High School (service was provided before a footpath was created between Slamannan Road and Falkirk High subway); and 628 Hallglen to Graeme High School.

Another proposed cut would see pupils being charged to take part in the council’s instrumental music service, which currently offers pupils from P4 to S6 free music lessons across a wide range of instruments. The proposal is to introduce a charge of £25 for the loan of an instrument and an annual charge to participate in regional music ensembles.

The budget papers and the proposed savings were all drawn up before last week’s decision to close Maddiston Primary School for at least six months until structural damage can be assessed and rectified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost implications for the huge logistical operation to relocate almost 500 pupils and 50 staff are expected to be considerable. As well as bringing in hauliers to move all the classroom equipment to the five hosts schools where pupils will be taught until Maddiston is deemed safe, there are also transport costs with every child being offered free bus travel to the new schools.