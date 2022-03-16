Avon Gorge: Council pledge on funding for long-promised road upgrade work

The steep, narrow road that links the two local authorities is a major route used by cars and HGVs but is considered one of the most dangerous roads in Scotland, and work to upgrade it has been promised for decades.

Falkirk Council now hopes to work with their neighbours to submit a bid for the next round of Levelling Up funding from the UK government.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive hard that West Lothian is likely to be the lead partner as Falkirk was awarded £20 million of funding for the upgrading of roads and building a new bridge at the Westfield roundabout in the first round of funding.

Avon Gorge

Previously, several councillors had expressed their disappointment that the Avon Gorge work was not given top priority.

However, the short timescale to submit bids for the UK government fund meant that the Avon Gorge project could not be put forward for the cash.

After years of delays, the designs that had previously been agreed are out of date and changes are needed to comply with new building standards regulations.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said that it was important to revisit the design to ensure it remains relevant and affordable but added there is “significant goodwill” on all sides to take the project forward as it is vital.

With all three parties in agreement, the Labour group leader Robert Bissett asked for clarity what was happening with the project.

“There have been deaths there and numerous accidents and it is a nightmare in the winter. It is one of those projects we really need to prioritise,” he said.

Director of Place, Malcolm Bennie, said that discussions are ongoing but promised he is “keen get things moving as much as we can on this project”.

Mr Bennie added that the new Head of Invest has joined Falkirk from West Lothian council and he hoped that would help future joint working.

