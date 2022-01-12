Auditors warn low staff numbers leave Falkirk Council vulnerable to fraud

In recent years, whistleblowers have raised concerns about the possibility of fraud within the council’s procurement department, leading to an extensive investigation involving forensic experts from the external auditors.

Although the team from Ernst & Young stressed that no evidence of wrongdoing had been found, the detailed study did find “red flags” that highlight weaknesses in the procurement process.

The external auditors noted long term sick absence from the corporate fraud team – which has just two investigators – had meant that some fact-finding interviews had not taken place.

Falkirk Council

They also noted “concerns about the level of support for fraud investigations at chief officer level."

The final audit will be published along with the annual accounts later this month.

It states : “Due to the nature of the allegations received in 2019/20 and 2020/21, along with the internal control weaknesses identified, our audit work has further considered the effectiveness and appropriateness of the council’s arrangements for the prevention and detection of fraud and corruption in the procurement function.

“Our work has included a focused review drawing upon advice from our forensics specialists to design additional audit procedures.”

In particular, they have asked the council to look at the way it deals with “invoice splitting”, to address the risk that the combined value of smaller purchases exceed individual authorisation thresholds.

Stuart Ritchie, director of corporate services, assured members that this work is now underway.

The auditors highlighted the lack of capacity in the finance team in the annual audit report, which was discussed by councillors yesterday.

Cecil Meiklejohn council leader, said she shared the auditors’ concerns about staffing levels.

Kenneth Lawrie, chief executive, said he does not want to see any more cuts to the finance team, which has been affected by a drive to make savings over several years.

He told members: “We have cut back significantly in corporate areas – finance, HR and others – and this year we are not bringing forward cuts in these areas because you do need core capacity.

“These are really important issues which we are very aware of.”

