Armed Forces charity 'disappointed' at level of support from Falkirk Council for Callendar Park event

An Armed Forces charity has voiced disappointment that it has not received more support to host a special event in Falkirk next month.

Ancre Somme Association (Scotland) supports the members of the forces, their families and veterans.

On Saturday, July 5 it will host the second Armed Forces Day event in Callendar Park.

Running from 11.45am to 5pm, the event is free and will have something for all ages to enjoy.

The 2024 Armed Forces Day organised by the Ancre Somme Association Scotland in Callendar Park. Pic: Mark Ferguson

This includes many military displays, jive dancers, Voice winner Stevie McCrorie, musical entertainment, face painting, a walking dinosaur, grassroots wrestling, stalls, and refreshments.

Tommy Davidson, ASA Scotland secretary said a lot of work had gone into the organisation following on from last year’s success – but they are disappointed not to receive more support from Falkirk Council.

He said: “Last year’s inaugural event was very well attended and we worked in partnership with the council to bring a great day to the people of Falkirk. The council leader, who was there on the day, gave positive feedback.

"We’re very disappointed to receive so little support from Falkirk Council on this occasion. These events are costly to put on – the charity spent around £5000 last year to give everyone a great day.

Last year's event had lots of fun for all the family. Pic: Mark Ferguson

"Falkirk Council has signed the Armed Forces Covenant which promises to support the members of our Armed Forces and veterans but are not supporting this event in Falkirk.”

He added that ASA Scotland appreciated there was a long-established Armed Forces event in Grangemouth organised each August by the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion but it was confined to a parade and service.

"We feel there is definitely room for our Armed Forces Day in Falkirk and would like to see more support to ensure can continue,” added Mr Davidson.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council recognises and values the service of the Armed Forces community and is committed to honouring the Armed Forces Covenant. The council has, for many years, hosted an Armed Forces Day event in Grangemouth in partnership with the local branch of the Royal British Legion. Although organised in Grangemouth, it is a Falkirk-wide event. The council contributes around £600 annually towards its delivery.

“The event being held in Callendar Park on July 5, is organised independently by the charity Ancre Somme Association Scotland. While it is not a council-run event, our team has remained in regular contact with the organisers to provide advice and support.

"Last year, the council waived the full hire cost of Callendar Park — a saving of around £2300 for the organisers. This year, the charity has been asked to pay a reduced hire fee of £325, which is significantly below the standard charge. Next year, they will be eligible for thecCouncil’s standard discounted rate of £650, which applies to charitable events.

"In addition, the organisers have been offered a 50 per cent discount on room hire within Callendar House, reducing the charge from £600 to £300. A further £200 contribution has been made from the Provost’s Civic Fund. The council has offered to work with the organisers to help secure further, external funding.”